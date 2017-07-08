True Blood stars, more celebrities react to Nelsan Ellis' death

Nelsan Ellis’ True Blood family is particularly shaken by news of the actor’s death. Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, Kristin Bauer van Straten, and more shared their reactions on social media after Ellis died from heart failure, which his manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed to EW Saturday. He was 39.

Paquin led the cast of True Blood with Moyer as Sookie Stackhouse and shared numerous scenes with Ellis’ Lafayette. “It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan,” she tweeted. “I’m devastated by his untimely death.”

“Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable,” Moyer wrote. “A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. This is just completely tragic.”

Woll, who played Jessica on the HBO vampire drama, called the news “heartbreaking.”

“Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan’s passing,” Michael McMillian, the actor behind Steve Newlin, tweeted. “Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family.”

Manganiello and Bauer, another two longtime members of the cast, penned more heartfelt statements about Ellis on Instagram. “Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. Watching him work was like watching someone channel a spirit. It was mesmerizing. RIP,” the man behind werewolf Alcide wrote.

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. Watching him work was like watching someone channel a spirit. It was mesmerizing. RIP A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan. You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news… A post shared by Kristin Bauer (@kristinbauer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Sam Trammell, Anna Camp, Lauren Bowles, Todd Lowe, Aisha Hinds, and Michael Raymond-James were among the other True Blood cast members sharing memories about their fallen friend.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had,” tweeted Trammell, who played Sam Merlotte, boss of Lafayette.

“This DEVASTATING news about @OfficialNelsan just EMPTIED me,” Hinds wrote. “His passing is hard to process right now… So. Gifted.”

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Tragedy. Love and support to @OfficialNelsan's closest friends family. https://t.co/fJBG6ZOmDE — janina gavankar (@Janina) July 8, 2017

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today… — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

Unbelievably sad news. Nelsan was such a sweet, gentle soul with an enormous talent. He will be missed greatly RIP https://t.co/NDdoaeM6Pj — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 8, 2017

I am stunned and heartbroken. Our #TrueBlood family and the world has lost an amazing talent and human being. https://t.co/Ot0l1pjlmL — Mariana Klaveno (@MarianaKlaveno) July 8, 2017

Anthony Hemingway, who directed episodes of True Blood, called Ellis a “dear friend, brother, amazing talent, loving father & family man.” Writer Elisabeth Finch, who penned episodes of seasons 2 and 3, recalls him being a “pure f—ing genius.”

My heart is broken from the news about the loss of my dear friend, brother, amazing talent, loving father & family man, Nelsan Ellis. Gone too soon! SPEECHLESS! #RIP 💔 A post shared by ANTHONY M. HEMINGWAY (@shinybootz) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

.@OfficialNelsan you were pure fucking genius. and all heart. it was an honor to work with you, friend. #truebloodforever pic.twitter.com/0WYmzcVsMT — Elisabeth R. Finch (@erfinchie) July 8, 2017

True Blood author Charlaine Harris tweeted briefly about her “shock.” She added on Instagram, “Such a great talent gone far too soon.”

Nelsan Ellis, you will truly be missed. Such a great talent gone far too soon. 💔 A post shared by Charlaine Harris (@realcharlaine) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

HBO and series creator Alan Ball released statements shortly after the news became public. “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege,” Ball said.

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO’s statement read. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

See more reactions from celebrities below.

So so sad to hear about the passing of such an an inspiring artist. Nelsan Ellis, your talent will be remembered for a long time. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/oJSz8RNiRe — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was a kind soul and a tremendous talent. What a terrible loss. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/HNhq1DMYs9 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) July 8, 2017

Heartbroken about @OfficialNelsan . Such a beautiful human being. Man…. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 8, 2017

RIP Nelsan Ellis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BYDLeCsoRM — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) July 8, 2017

I can't believe this. He was such a talented force of nature. #NelsanEllis ' character on #TrueBlood was one of my favorite TV characters. 😢 https://t.co/SKvHJoPwjO — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) July 8, 2017

Heartbroken over the passing of Nelsan Ellis. He was always so sweet to me and so entertaining to watch in screen. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 8, 2017