Donald Trump tweets to the 'haters': A complete list

“Happy Father’s Day to all,” President Donald Trump wrote on Father’s Day in 2013, when he was a private citizen, “even the haters and losers!”

Since joining Twitter, Trump has taken a special interest in the “haters” and “losers” (and often the “haters and losers” together), tweeting about how those unnamed critics “refuse to acknowledge” that he doesn’t wear a “wig” and have claimed that he went “bankrupt.”

As President of the United States, however, Trump’s “haters” usage has diminished greatly — he’s only used the word twice since being elected, including on Friday. “My experience yesterday in Poland was a great one. Thank you to everyone, including the haters, for the great reviews of the speech!” the president tweeted amid an overseas trip.

To mark the return of one of Trump’s most-used Twitter phrases, here’s a complete list of all the tweets and quote tweets Trump has posted using the word “haters.”

It’s okay but why do the haters (& losers) want to follow me on twitter?? Get a life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2013

If I’m the third most envied man in America, the small group of haters and losers must be nauseas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2013

The many losers and haters never have the brains or stamina to become truly successful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2013

Why do losers & haters always say I wear a “wig” when they know I don’t. Like it or not, it’s all mine—just ask Barbara Walters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2013

Losers and haters are invited to watch Celebrity Apprentice along with the many great and productive people in the hope that you will learn. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2013

Losers and haters,even you, as low and dumb as you are, can learn from watching Apprentice and checking out my tweets-you can still succeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2013

"@Ashbash032: @realDonaldTrump don't waste time on your haters!Let them hate, you keep building your empire #respect #jealoushaters" Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2013

Why do the losers & haters always say I wear a “wig” when they know I don’t. Like it or not, it’s all mine—just ask Barbara Walters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2013

For the haters, out of hundreds of deals or transactions, I have used the bankruptcy laws 4 times in order to cut better deals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2013

Haters, stop saying I went bankrupt, it is not so. I never went bankrupt… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2013

The haters and losers that assume I was a non-athlete and know nothing about coaches should look into my past-unlike our President-open book — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2013

"@mbb2792: @realDonaldTrump congrats on the hall of fame !!!!! @WWE" Sorry haters, but people loved my WWEHOF speech as you saw last night — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

Sorry losers and haters, but I LOVED the great energy in Madison Square Garden during my speech. The WWE thought it was incredible – it was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

I hope everyone (especially the haters and losers) goes to Macy's today and buys some DJT ties, shirts and suits-and SUCCESS Fragrance-love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

"@kmcs1957: @realDonaldTrump I love when you get your Haters all twisted up. You would make another gazillion $ as a comedian #love you!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2013

"@Jarius_Rembert: @realDonaldTrump has a lot of haters." Not haters, losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2013

"@Lumberportal: @realDonaldTrump I don't think the haters or losers bother Donald one bit haha. Do they affect you in anyway?" No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2013

I have many great people but also an amazing number of haters and losers responding to my tweets-why do these lowlifes follow-nothing to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a “wig.” My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

Wow, I’m at 2,200,000 followers but I’d love to get rid of the haters & losers—they’re such a waste of time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2013

Amazing how the haters & losers keep tweeting the name “F**kface Von Clownstick” like they are so original & like no one else is doing it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

"@DigitalPianoMan: @realDonaldTrump You do more good just commenting on Twitter than most haters do their whole lives" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2013

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2013

@Subhana_Anwar It's easy, just think of haters as losers with.little imagination and even less understanding of success-and very lazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2013

@workplayeat Thanks, only the haters disagree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2013

"@asaadhutchinson: @realDonaldTrump how do you deal with haters?" Laugh at them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2013

"@PattyOchs: @realDonaldTrump why people who are your haters feel they have to talk to you or follow you? They are sick and mentally weak! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

The biggest business people have used the bankruptcy laws to their advantage-Warren B, Icahn, Kravis and this week John Paulson-for haters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

It should be mandatory that all haters and losers use their real name or identification when tweeting – they will no longer be so brave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

Hope everyone is watching the Finale rerun of Celebrity Apprentice on CNBC-especially the haters and losers! It is on right now. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2013

"@TorresTerrell: @realDonaldTrump whoa…..what are they so mad about? #KeepCalm" Don't worry, it's just the same old losers and haters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2013

"@raybongz: RT @realDonaldTrump: It should be mandatory that all haters and losers use their real name or identification. Say it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2013

"@JIMHENDLEY81: @realDonaldTrump Hey Donald I always find it funny that so many of your haters follow you on twitter. Can't live without me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2013

Happy Father's Day to all, even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2013

I own @DannyZuker, but he has his friends & haters & losers tweeting that he beat me. He can’t beat me at anything! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2013

Like it or not, haters and losers, everybody is talking about Miss U.S.A. and Miss Utah. By the way she is a fine young woman-unfair to her. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2013

What my father really gave me is a good (great) brain, motivation and the benefit of his experience-unlike the haters and losers (lazy!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2013

I like doing this once a month for the haters & losers (and as they know)-I don't wear a "wig". Some may not like my hairstyle, but all mine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2013

Sharks are last on my list – other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

"@m_i_c_h_a_e_l_m: @realDonaldTrump you are a very handsome man" I know, but the haters and losers never give me credit for that! Too bad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2013

"@MrPerfect4: @realDonaldTrump how come u only reply to compliments?" Because I like nice people far better than the losers and haters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2013

"@JamesMattiske: @realDonaldTrump the haters are just jelous because they are not successful like you" The haters are losers with no guts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2013

I've just started blocking out some of the repetitive and boring (& dumb) haters and losers. They are a waste of time and energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2013

When I jokingly said "bring back Steve Jobs to run Apple" because Apple has not been doing well, the haters & losers had a field day! Sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2013

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

"@KobayashiNick: @realDonaldTrump do you have to retweet the only people who actually give you a complement? Should I retweet haters-losers? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2013

Happy Veterans Day to ALL, in particular to the haters and losers who have no idea how lucky they are!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

Happy Thanksgiving to all–even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

"@twinmama85: I love the faux confidence gives people on Twitter…your haters would never say these things to your face."Not haters,losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2013

"@mvmoreno1961: “@pmdino007: @realDonaldTrump @stewart5337 You are an amazing inspiration. Ignore the haters. I do (as much as possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2014

"@christuhglo: @realDonaldTrump I love how you handle the haters" You mean the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

"@carisa01huston: @realDonaldTrump You rock….ditch the haters, and keep speaking the truth. They just don't like what they hear!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2014

To all haters and losers: I am NOT anti-vaccine, but I am against shooting massive doses into tiny children. Spread shots out over time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2014

Haters and losers say I wear a wig (I don't), say I went bankrupt (I didn't), say I'm worth $3.9 billion (much more). They know the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2014

I told all of the haters and losers long ago that Iraq would fall, take the OIL or get out fast! Massive waste of lives and trillions of $'s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2014

"@ColinSWood: @realDonaldTrump The TRUMP sign looks great! The haters are giving you good publicity though!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2014

I would like to wish all fathers, even the haters and losers, a very happy Fathers Day. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2014

Happy 4th of July to everyone, including the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2014

Again, for all of the haters and losers, I have NOTHING to do with Atlantic City – got out a long time ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2014

Congratulations to @rushlimbaugh on his recent 26th year anniversary. Rush has revolutionized talk radio! Sorry haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2014

I have nothing to do with Atlantic City-sold years ago (great timing). For losers and haters, I NEVER went bankrupt. Plus $10 billion, sorry — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2014

"@IndyBuffaloJim: All fact, but of course haters never check the DATA, your business decisions are sound & you have the success 2 prove it" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2014

I wonder if I run for PRESIDENT, will the haters and losers vote for me knowing that I will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN? I say they will! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2014

Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born fucked up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2014

"@jakemurray_32 @realDonaldTrump the haters are just jealous of your unbelievable success #Trump2016" Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2014

So many people think I will not run for President.Wow, I wonder what the response will be if I do. Even the haters and losers will be happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2014

"@PianoBecca: @realDonaldTrump You are the kindest heart in all of USA. You give SO much to us & you forgive the haters & loosers!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2014

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014

Despite what the haters and losers like to say, I never filed for bankruptcy but WOW, the preeminent gaming company, Caesars, just did. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2015

"@KhathuEnos ignoring haters and losers is the best medicine of success, build a wall from whatever they throw towards you Sir." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2015

I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2015

While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him and his dumb clown humor. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

All the haters and losers must admit that, unlike others, I never attacked dopey Jon Stewart for his phony last name. Would never do that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him & his dumb clown humor. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2015

All the haters & losers must admit that, unlike others, I never attacked dopey Jon Stewart for his phony last name. Would never do that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2015

"@NobamaDotCom: An FYI to all the DonaldTrump haters: We've won. Most admit TRUMP CAN WIN. And @GeorgeWill & @krauthammer – watch and learn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2015

"@MlSSTHOT: @realDonaldTrump: Ignore the losers and the haters, you are going to make this country great again" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2015

.@oreillyfactor, why don't you have some knowledgeable talking heads on your show for a change instead of the same old Trump haters. Boring! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2015

Dishonest @politico just called to say that none of the polls including Fox, NBC, CNN, Zogby, & Morning Consult matter. Serious haters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2015

"@stephbewitching @realDonaldTrump All you haters need to realize Trump got the second highest vote in history. And he's never held office!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2016

"@redneckgp: All you haters out there, STOP trashing the only candidate @realDonaldTrump that will put ALL OF YOU & AMERICA FIRST #trump" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2016

.@CNN is so negative it is impossible to watch. Terrible panel, angry haters. Bill O @oreillyfactor said such an amazing thing about me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2016

I can't believe that @CNN would allow the very nice Jeffrey Lord to be savaged by a panel of seven Trump haters. 7 to 1 – Don't watch CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2016

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017