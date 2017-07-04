Dog owners of America, good news! The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has shared a helpful PSA providing some insight into why your pets totally freak out when they hear fireworks — a.k.a. “boom boom scary time” — and it’s not what you think.

“There’s a common misconception that boom boom scary time bothers us because of our sensitive ears,” an adorable terrier explains in the video. “The truth is, fireworks frighten us because, honestly, we’re a little on edge about North Korea.”

So add a heightened political awareness to the unconditional love, irrepressible enthusiasm, and all the other great things that make your dog Man’s Best Friend. And this Fourth of July, just remember: “What you humans see as an Instagrammable patriotic display, we experience as a life-or-death situation. We unleash a stampede of fight or flight adrenaline hormones, rendering us emotionally numb to the inevitability that every human and fire hydrant we’ve ever loved is about to vaporize into oblivion.”

So do your best to be sensitive to your pets’ anxieties about global politics, and check out the video above for the full PSA. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.