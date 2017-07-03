All the times Donald Trump has tweeted CNN since being elected president

Donald Trump struck a nerve on July 2 when the President of the United States tweeted a meme video of dubious origin that showed Trump punching a man with the CNN logo emblazoned over his face. (The original video dates back to Trump’s Wrestlemania 23 appearance in 2007; the Reddit user who purportedly created the meme has a history of racist posts.)
“I’m a CNN commentator. I think that is unacceptable. I think that is the president of the United States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media. Maybe that will stop him,” CNN contributor Ana Navarro said shortly after Trump posted the video. “The president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press, and America, we cannot stand for it.”
Trump didn’t apologize for the video and later continued his barrage of attacks on the media. “The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!” Trump tweeted later on July 2. He included video of remarks he made on July 1 at a veterans’ event where he trashed the media and claimed he had defeated the press to win the presidency (Trump’s opponent in last year’s election was Hillary Clinton). “We won and they lost,” Trump said. “The fact is, the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far. Instead of being subtle and smart they used a hatchet. And the people saw it right from the beginning. The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people. It will never happen. Their agenda is not your agenda.”
The president has long attacked the media — frequently taunting legitimate press as “fake news” — but Trump seems to focus on CNN most of all. Ahead, a look at the 22 times Trump has tweeted about CNN since being elected president.