Donald Trump CNN video likely created by Reddit user

The meme video Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that showed the president beating up a man with the CNN logo covering his face appears to have originated on Reddit.

“Holy sh–!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my shitpost but the MAGA EMPORER [sic] himself!!! I am honored!!” user HanA–holeSolo wrote on Reddit after Trump shared the video, which uses footage from Trump’s appearance at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007. (The man in the video is WWE CEO Vince McMahon.)

HanAssholeSolo: "Holy shit!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my shitpost but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!!" pic.twitter.com/xOQ2jlQqwb — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 2, 2017

Trump was blasted for posting the video, with CNN contributor Ana Navarro saying that the President of the United States’ hostile attitude toward the press could lead to someone being killed.

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” CNN representatives said of Trump in a statement. “Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.” Sanders, the Deputy Press Secretary, claimed last week, “The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary, he was simply pushing back and defending himself.” Her remarks came after Trump personally attacked Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski as “low I.Q.” and claimed she was “bleeding” from a “face-lift” when he saw her on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Despite the vilification online, the president showed no remorse for his tweet and instead doubled down on his media attacks. “The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!” Trump tweeted, along with a video of remarks he made at a veterans’ event on Saturday night.

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them,” Trump said in the video footage. “Because the people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president and they’re not.”

After a long applause break, Trump continued by claiming he beat the media in his run for president (his actual opponent was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton). “We won and they lost,” Trump said. “The fact is, the press has destroyed themselves because they went too far. Instead of being subtle and smart they used a hatchet. And the people saw it right from the beginning. The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people. It will never happen. Their agenda is not your agenda.”