CNN contributor: Trump 'is going to get somebody killed in the media'

.@ananavarro on Trump's CNN tweet: "It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get someone killed in the media." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/myhELRMu2x — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 2, 2017

CNN contributor Ana Navarro said on ABC’s This Week that President Donald Trump “is going to get somebody killed in the media” following Trump’s Sunday morning attack on CNN with a meme video that showed the president punching a stand-in for the network in the face.

“I’m a CNN commentator. I think that is unacceptable. I think that is the president of the United States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media. Maybe that will stop him,” Navarro said. She later added, “The president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press, and America, we cannot stand for it.”

Trump spent the better part of his weekend attacking the press with words via his social media account, but upped those strikes with a meme video on Sunday. In the footage, which dates back to Trump’s appearance at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007, Trump is shown tackling and punching a man with the CNN logo over his face. (The man in the video is WWE CEO Vince McMahon.)

Responding to Trump’s tweet on This Week, Navarro said no one at the network is “scared” of the president.

“If anything, this is making each and every one of us more resolute not to cower at the bullying of this president,” she said. “This is a free press. This is a free country. This is a democracy. And if he thinks that with these little tricks he’s going to scare [CNN president] Jeff Zucker, he’s going to scare anybody at CNN, he’s got something different coming. We are resolute at continuing searching the truth, speaking the truth, and calling out right versus wrong.”

Trump’s tweet was blasted on Sunday, with many critics pointing out that just last week, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.” That comment came after Trump attacked MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski as “low I.Q.” and claimed she had gotten a “face-lift” that left her “bleeding” on New Year’s Eve in 2016. “If anything, quite the contrary, he was simply pushing back and defending himself,” Sanders said last week.

“There’s way too many unstable people out in the streets right now at this time of impassioned and heightened passions,” Navarro said Sunday. “We all know it. We’ve all seen it. We have seen the results of harassment. We have seen the results of shootings. We have seen the result of violence out in the street. And for the president of the United States, who is supposed to be unifying this country, on a July 4th weekend, to be tweeting out incitement to violence — it is incitement to violence, let us not parse words, let us not call it by any other name. It is disgusting by this president. Yet one more disgusting act.”

In response to Trump’s tweet, the official CNN public relations account tweeted Sanders’ words back at the president.