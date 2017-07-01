Entertainment Weekly

Donald Trump defends Twitter use as 'MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL'

@chrisjrosen

Posted on

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump defended his frequent social media usage as “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL” in a flurry of tweets Saturday night.

The president, who earlier in the day used his verified Twitter account to call Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski “dumb as a rock,” wrote in a series of tweets, “The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! My use of social media is not Presidential — it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”

In a fourth tweet, Trump attacked CNN. “I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!” he wrote. Including the three instances on Saturday evening, Trump has tweeted the term “fake news” 61 times since being elected president.

The president spent a good deal of his Saturday on social media, posting 11 total tweets. In addition to his attacks on CNN and Brzezinski, Trump also tweeted about voter fraud and Canada Day.

