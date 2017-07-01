Donald Trump calls Mika Brzezinski 'dumb as a rock' in new tweet

Donald Trump woke up on Saturday and posted another disparaging remark about Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski on Twitter — while also writing that Brzezinski and her cohost and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, are “not bad people.”

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” the President of the United States wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Trump became embroiled in a self-made controversy on Thursday after he attacked Brzezinski and Scarborough via Twitter. “How come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

On Friday, Brzezinski and Scarborough responded to Trump with both an op-ed in the Washington Post and on-air segment during MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, Morning Joe,” the pair wrote. They also blasted Trump for his frequent attacks against women, including Megyn Kelly, former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado, Rosie O’Donnell, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal,” they wrote. “And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift. If she had, it would be evident to anyone watching Morning Joe on their high-definition TV. She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret. Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact.”

On MSNBC, Scarborough noted that Trump “for some reason, takes things so much more personally with women. He’s so much more vicious with women.”

“He always goes after Mika,” Scarborough added. “It’s always personal with Mika. … He attacks women because he fears women.”

In a separate interview, Scarborough claimed Trump was impressed by Brzezinski’s cosmetic surgery when the three met on New Year’s Eve at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The irony of it all is that Donald kept saying, ‘That’s incredible. You can’t even tell? Who did it? Who did it?'” Scarborough told Vanity Fair, recalling a conversation he purportedly had with Trump. “He kept asking for the name of the doctor. He literally asked 10 times. ‘Is he down here? Who is he?'” (The White House did not comment on Scarborough’s claim.)

In addition to his tweet about Brzezinski and Scarborough on Saturday, Trump also claimed Greta Van Susteren was ousted at MSNBC by “out of control bosses at [NBC] and [Comcast]” because she “refused to go along w/ ‘Trump hate!'”

Trump worked for NBC as host of The Apprectice franchise for 11 years and 186 episodes. He remained an executive producer on the NBC reality competition series during its 2017 run with replacement host Arnold Scharwarzenegger.