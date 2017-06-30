Donald Trump hits back at Morning Joe: 'Bad show!'

President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Friday, hours after cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough slammed the president for his Thursday tweets about the pair.

“Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time,” Trump claimed. “FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.”

Trump’s reference to the National Enquirer goes back to something the pair wrote in their widely circulated Washington Post op-ed about the president and his previous comments.

“The president’s unhealthy obsession with our show has been in the public record for months, and we are seldom surprised by his posting nasty tweets about us,” they wrote. “During the campaign, the Republican nominee called Mika ‘neurotic’ and promised to attack us personally after the campaign ended. This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

In response, Scarborough retweeted the president and called his claims false. “Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months,” Scarborough wrote.

Later on Friday, Dylan Howard, chief content officer and vice president at American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer, released a statement about the claims. “At the beginning of June, we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute,” Howard said. “At no time did we threaten either Joe or Mika or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. We have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and Joe and Mika about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions.”

On Thursday, Trump blasted Brzezinski and Scarborough over a pair of tweets and claimed Brzezinski had a “face-lift.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

During Friday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough said of Trump, “He, for some reason, takes things so much more personally with women. He’s so much more vicious with women.”

He later added, “He always goes after Mika. It’s always personal with Mika. … He attacks women because he fears women.”