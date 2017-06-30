Joe Scarborough claims Trump asked for name of Mika Brzezinski's doctor

Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough claims President Donald Trump asked Scarborough and his cohost and finacée, Mika Brzezinski, for “the name of the doctor” who performed a procedure on Brzezinski’s neck.

“The irony of it all is that Donald kept saying, ‘That’s incredible. You can’t even tell? Who did it? Who did it?'” Scarborough told Vanity Fair, recalling a conversation he purportedly had with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort on New Year’s Eve last year. “He kept asking for the name of the doctor. He literally asked 10 times. ‘Is he down here? Who is he?'”

The White House did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Brzezinski admitted to undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her neck after Trump claimed she was bleeding from a “face-lift” on New Year’s Eve.

“I had a turkey neck. My mom told me to get it done. I was FaceTiming all my friends, telling them to get it done, that it wasn’t so bad,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair.

On Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter, “How come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Writing in an op-ed for the Washington Post, Scarborough and Brzezinski provided full context for Trump’s claims. “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal,” they wrote. “And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift. If she had, it would be evident to anyone watching Morning Joe on their high-definition TV. She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret. Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact.”