Greta Van Susteren and MSNBC part ways

It’s been quite a news day over at MSNBC. Hours after President Donald Trump insulted Morning Joe host Mika Bzrezinski on Twitter, For the Record host Greta Van Susteren used the same social media platform to confirm her 6 p.m. show had been canceled.

“I am out at MSNBC -,” was all Van Susteren wrote.

Van Susteren was a recent addition to MSNBC, having only started her new show in January after leaving Fox News (where she had worked for 14 years).

According to Vanity Fair, who first broke the news, Van Susteren’s MSNBC show “struggled to gain traction even as the rest of her colleagues were buoyed by anti-Trump hysteria.” It’s true that during the Trump era, MSNBC has achieved the No. 1 spot in prime-time cable news for the first time in 17 years, largely due to renewed interest in liberal hosts like Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, who are not shy in their criticisms of Trump. Van Susteren’s conservative commentary apparently never gained the same traction. As a result, she will be permanently replaced in the 6 p.m. slot by Ari Melber, MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” MSNBC’s statement read. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”