Angry Trump attacks 'crazy' Mika Brzezinski for alleged face-lift

President Donald Trump began Thursday by reigniting his ongoing feud with Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Seemingly out of nowhere, the president focused his ire on Brzezinski this time, calling her both “low I.Q.” and “crazy,” while also sharing the story an alleged encounter from New Year’s Eve in 2016.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” President Trump wrote in a couplet of tweets. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Though the president said the tweets were inspired by criticism from Morning Joe, their insults only caused more of a flare-up. Brzezinski, for her part, responded by tweeting a photo of a box of Cheerio’s with the slogan “Made For Little Hands,” a jab at Trump’s much-mocked hand size. MSNBC also released an official statement saying, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Others chimed in, too. “I am saddened by just how much Donald Trump has diminished the Presidency of our United States,” CNN contributor Ana Navarro tweeted. Some, however, tried to keep people’s attentions focused on policy issues. “Trump posted a weird tweet. Set aside ten seconds to focus on that and then GET BACK TO FIGHTING TRUMPCARE,” MoveOn.org organizer Ben Wikler tweeted.

Check out the whole saga below.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Statement from MSNBC re Trump's attack on @morningmika pic.twitter.com/urSoy9Ber8 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 29, 2017

Many snarky things I could say. But I won't. I am saddened by just how much Donald Trump has diminished the Presidency of our United States. https://t.co/VE20myjaPC — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 29, 2017

Remember the facelift comment comes from someone with a fake tan, an architecturally complex combover and a Scotch-taped necktie. pic.twitter.com/XENPiMp56u — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 29, 2017