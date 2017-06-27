Entertainment Weekly

All the times Donald Trump has called the media 'fake news' on Twitter

Donald Trump only began tweeting the term “fake news” at the tail end of last year, but the President of the United States has turned it into one of his most popular social media phrases. Since that first instance, Trump has tweeted about “fake news” 53 times — often claiming prominent, legitimate media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN as “fake news.”

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election,” Trump wrote in February, in reference to negative responses to his travel ban. “Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

As a term, “fake news” was initially used to describe stories that were complete fabrications. But, as noted by Samantha Bee on last week’s episode of Full Frontal, that has changed. “One day, ‘fake news’ meant a deliberate hoax, the next it meant an erroneous prediction,” she said. The host referred to the words “fake news” as it is used in the zeitgeist as “useless now.”

On the heels of President Trump going on a Twitter spree early Tuesday about CNN being “fake news” after the network was forced to retract a story about a Trump associate’s ties to Russia, here’s a round-up of every time the president has tweeted about “fake news.”

