Donald Trump slams CNN, shares 'Fake News Network' meme

The morning after the White House released a statement claiming Syria is planning to launch another chemical weapons attack, President Donald Trump blasted CNN over a story the network was forced to retract.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign,” Trump wrote on Twitter early Tuesday. “What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!” It’s unclear why the president put Russia in quotes.

In addition to his tweet, Trump also retweeted a graphic mocking the CNN as the “Fake News Network.”

The president later added with no sourcing, “Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!” Trump also took shots at other so-called “fake news” purveyors.

In response, CNN used its PR account to fact check the president’s claims.

Three CNN journalists resigned on Monday in the wake of the scandal, which focused on Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci, whom the story falsely claimed was being investigated for ties to a Russian investment fund. CNN retracted the story and disabled its links in response. The network also issued an apology to Scaramucci, who accepted.

In addition to his tweets about CNN on Tuesday, Trump also retweeted four Fox News stories. The president has yet to use his Twitter platform to comment on Syria.