Nickelodeon announces Comic-Con panels and events

Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just some of the Nickelodeon shows making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

All four shows will have a presence at Nickelodeon’s booth at the convention, with attending fans getting the chance to not only visit a replica of Helga Pataki’s shrine to Arnold (and take photos with it), but also step inside SpongeBob’s pineapple home for an interactive gaming and video capture experience inspired by The Loud House, TMNT, and of course, Bikini Bottom’s best resident himself, SpongeBob. Those in attendance will also get a chance to purchase special exclusive figures and other collectibles, as well as buy and make their own custom t-shirt featuring characters and art from fan favorites like Hey Arnold!, Rocko’s Modern Life, Danny Phantom, Rugrats, TMNT, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud Louse.

Daily visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to get autographs signed by various voice talent from Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants, as well as the creators and executive producers of some of Nickelodeon’s more recent series including The Loud House‘s Chris Savino, Bunsen Is a Beast‘s Butch Hartman, and Welcome to the Wayne‘s Billy Lopez.

Nickelodeon will also be holding four panels at the convention:

Rocko’s Modern Life: Return to Earth!

Show creator Joe Murray and director Cosmo Segurson will join the voice cast of everyone’s favorite O-Town residents Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt), Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head) as they discuss the show itself and preview what viewers can expect from the new special (while also offering attendees of the panel a special sneak peek).

Hey Arnold!: From Hillwood to the Jungle!

Take a trip back to Hillwood as voice actors from the classic series — Lane Toran (Arnold), Jamil Walker Smith (Gerald), Francesca Marie Smith (Helga), and Anndi McAfee (Phoebe) — join some of the newer voice actors (Mason Vale Cotton as Arnold, and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores Jr. as Gerald) to discuss the show, and present footage from the upcoming TV movie once again created by original creator Craig Bartlett. Also appearing will be composer Jim Lang, who’ll be gracing those in attendance with a live musical performance.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Co-creators (and collaborators) Kevin Eastman and Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) will discuss the series along with voice actors Stranger Things‘ Sean Astin (Raphael), Animaniacs‘ Rob Paulsen (Donatello), Teen Titans Go!‘s Greg Cipes (Michelangelo) and Eric Bauza (Tiger Claw). Also, executive producer Ciro Nieli will give fans an inside look at season 5 of the animated Nickelodeon show.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom

Flash forward to October, as supervising producers Vincent Walker and Marc Ceccarelli, and storyeditor Mr. Lawrence (who also voices Plankton) join Screen Novelties founders Chris Finnegan, Seamus Walsh, and Mark Caballero to preview behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming stop-motion special. Also present at the panel will be voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) who will be doing a live table read of a classic Halloween episode as picked by fans of the show.

San Diego Comic Con 2017 will take place from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23.