Ivanka Trump: 'I try to stay out of politics'

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and an unpaid employee of his administration, said in a new interview with Fox News that she tries to “stay out of politics.”

“I instead like to focus on areas where I can add positive value, where I can contribute to the agenda,” Ivanka Trump said. “Policies around workforce development, around ensuring that barriers are removed from around the working family. Policies that enable that family to survive. Focusing on how we can help our veterans – and how we can really deliver them the care that they so need. Focusing on issues related to the really devastating opioid problem we have in this country.”

She added, “I’m more interested in being for something than against something.”

Trump’s comments came during an interview with Fox & Friends, which also released a video (above) of her remarks.

“I’ve viewed my time in D.C. — in addition to obviously incredible work the administration is doing that I feel so blessed to be contributing to and be a part of — but I’ve also viewed this as just an amazing experience to our own family’s life,” Trump said of being in Washington D.C., which her father often calls the “swamp.” (Trump joked that the weather was very swamp-like during the summertime.)

Of her father, Trump added, “It’s really remarkable. I don’t know if that ever feels like a completely normal experience. … I’m incredibly proud of him, I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to be here and to help him accomplish his goals on behalf of the American people in any small way I can.”