Shannen Doherty shows off new hair two months after announcing her remission

Shannen Doherty is slowly coming back to her old self.

The 46-year-old actress gave fans an update on how she was doing by posting a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of her growing hair.

In the cute pic, beside her husband Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty looks calm and happy enjoying a beach day in Tulum, Mexico.

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other…. #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko,” Doherty wrote in the caption.

She also enjoyed the company of a friendly dog named Sophia while on vacation. “For me, there is always a dog,” she writes on Instagram, her black locks on display. “This is Sophia. She can’t give enough love. Neither can I.”

The cancer survivor announced she was in remission in April, sharing the good news in an emotional Instagram post.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

She continued, “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

The former Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle against cancer ever since on her Instagram page.

She has shared her workout routines with supporters, her chemotherapy sessions and how they’ve left her feeling afterward, as well as loving moments between her and her family.

This article originally appeared on People.com