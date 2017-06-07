How to watch James Comey's Senate testimony

Media outlets are lining up down the National Mall to prepare for Thursday’s broadcast of James Comey’s testimony in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. The 15-member group will question the former FBI director, who President Trump fired last month, about his private conversations with the president earlier this year regarding his agency’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian forces tampering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The public section of his testimony will start off with Comey’s prepared statement at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on several platforms and channels. Below, find all the ways you can follow along.

Network and cable

In what could be a historic public testimony, there will be blanket coverage by most network and cable outlets, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, PBS, and C-SPAN.

Not around a TV?

Head to NBCNews.com, CBSN.com, CNN.com, YouTube, or RollingStone.com for a livestream from the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Twitter will also stream the testimony in collaboration with Bloomberg News.