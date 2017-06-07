Eric Trump: Democrats are 'not even people'

President Donald Trump’s administration has made no bones about its disdain for opponents in both the media and the Democratic Party. His son Eric Trump focused on the latter during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity Tuesday night, saying that Democrats are “not even people” while simultaneously complaining about them being mean to his family.

“I’ve never seen hatred like this, and to me, they’re not even people,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “It’s so, so sad, I mean morality is just gone, morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country. You know, it’s so sad. You see the Democratic Party — they’re imploding. They’re imploding. They have no message.”

He continued: “You see the head of the DNC [Tom Perez], who is a total whack job. There’s no leadership there. And so what do they do? They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own. They have no solid candidates of their own. They lost the election that they should have won because they spent 7 times the amount of money that my father spent. They have no message so what do they try and do? They try and obstruct a great man, they try and obstruct his family, they come after us viciously, and it’s truly, truly horrible.”

Trump’s argument was addressed by another child of a 2016 presidential candidate, Chelsea Clinton. Clinton made clear on Twitter that the feeling is not mutual, saying she would “never say” Republicans aren’t people “because I don’t believe it.”

See the video and Clinton’s response below.

Eric Trump, the son of the President of the United States, says Democrats aren't even people. pic.twitter.com/2uhP8o8579 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 7, 2017

Sean Hannity would spontaneously combust in a rage fireball if Chelsea Clinton said Republicans aren't even people. https://t.co/csKHLJzDGz — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 7, 2017