Sarah Hyland to guest-star on Shadowhunters

When Shadowhunters returns Monday night for the second half of its second season, the Shadowhunters and Downworlders are left to pick up the pieces after Valentine’s attack. And they have plenty to deal with considering that Jace activated the Soul Sword in the mid-season finale and still hasn’t told Clary the truth about them. (Spoiler: They’re not actually siblings.)

To make matters more complicated, the mid-season premiere sees a Greater Demon on the loose in Manhattan. So yeah, they have their hands full. But while many Shadowhunters fans look forward to the addition of Sebastian in the summer season, there’s another new face coming into the fold: Sarah Hyland will be making a guest appearance this season.

Dominic Sherwood, Hyland’s boyfriend, stars as Jace in the series. There’s no word just yet on what their on-screen connection will be or when she’ll be stopping by, but Hyland will play into whatever action kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.