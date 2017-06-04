UnREAL season 3 delayed until early 2018

The wait for season 3 of UnREAL has already seemed everlasting… and it just got a little longer.

After two straight summers of Lifetime’s hit scripted series — which sees Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby as producers of a Bachelor-like reality show called Everlasting — UnREAL‘s third season won’t arrive until early 2018, EW has confirmed.

“Here’s to the fans,” Zimmer wrote on Twitter late Sunday alongside a photo of her and Appleby toasting. “Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!! #Unrealtv2018”

Season 2 of UnREAL, which wasn’t quite the critical success of its first outing, concluded in August 2016. In October, the network announced a new showrunner, Stacy Rukeyser (ABC Family’s Twisted).

Season 3 is expected to revolve around Everlasting‘s first female “suitress” named Serena, played by Masters of Sex alum Caitlin FitzGerald. Her 25 male suitors were revealed in January — see them here.

“There will be 25 men on set, and Rachel will hook up with but all one of them,” Appleby joked about them.

The season finished filming last month.