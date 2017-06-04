Sister, Sister might be getting a revival

Sister, Sister might be making a comeback. In an interview with Nylon, Tia Mowry confirmed that she and her twin sister Tamera are working on a revival of the ABC-turned-WB show. However, the whole process has been trickier than expected.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia, who currently hosts Tia Mowry At Home, told Nylon. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

The Cooking Channel star adds that there is both demand from fans and interest among the cast. “It’s not dead in any kind of way… We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

That wasn’t the only fun tidbit Tia shared. Apparently, story lines from the show were based on the girls’ actual lives — and when the sisters had to skip out on certain milestones (like prom) because of their acting careers, the show gave them a chance to experience it.

“A lot of people might not know this, but every year at the beginning of the season, me and my sister would sit down with the producers and tell them what’s going on with our lives in real life, and they would turn those into stories,” Tia shared. “As a teenager working on a television show, I wasn’t able to experience certain things that a lot of teenagers experienced.”

Sister, Sister saw the Mowry sisters play a pair of identical twins, Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who’d been separated at birth and adopted by two different parents, Lisa Landry (Jackée Harry) and Ray Campbell (Tim Reid), only to be reunited when they accidentally bumped into each other while shopping for clothes. Tia and her single mother Lisa then move in with Tamera and her widowed father Ray. Over the show’s six seasons (it ran from 1994-1999), the girls and their parents had a variety of adventures as they navigated living together as a family and managed their opposing personalities. The show originally aired on ABC before being canceled and then was picked up by The WB, where it ran for four more seasons.