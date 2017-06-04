Broad City: Abbi and Ilana are feelin' themselves in wild season 4 trailer

Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) embrace their inner J. Lo in the new trailer for Broad City’s fourth season, a wacky minute-and-a-half soundtracked by the musician’s 2005 hit “Get Right.”

The trailer has it all: wigs, costumes, fancy dresses, Ilana letting out an enthusiastic fart, Abbi looking euphoric as she smells a display of candles, handshakes, sex, guest stars like RuPaul and Steve Buscemi and Wanda Sykes. There’s also a nod to season 2‘s beloved episode about pegging — but this time, it’s Ilana instead of Abbi wearing the dildo — and a drug trip that gets, well, trippy. “So you are, like, feelin’ it?” Ilana says to Abbi at one point. Their eyes, replaced by cartoons, confirm they are, indeed, feelin’ it.

“Season f–kin’ 4,” Glazer tweeted with a link to the trailer Sunday. “Word 2 the wise— move to a space safe for screaming b4 watching.”

Season 4 premieres on Comedy Central Aug. 23. Watch the trailer above.