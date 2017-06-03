Spider-Man webs Scorpion in clip from Disney XD's animated series

Spider-Man knows all too well the woes that come with being a commuter in NYC, as we see in a new clip from Disney XD’s upcoming animated series, premiering this summer.

Much like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, this wall-crawler dons a homemade suit as he takes on a classic Spidey villain, Scorpion. Our hero draws the “wrecking ball” away from civilians and into the subway, where he faces a challenge met by every subway passenger in the city: faulty swipes at the turnstile.

Marvel’s Spider-Man centers on “an unsure (but courageous) teen who has to figure out how to be a Super Hero from the very beginning,” according to the official logline.

“The simple title reflects a back-to-basics approach – the story of an ordinary teen, Peter Parker, who suddenly finds himself with strange new powers and overwhelming responsibility,” Cort Lane, SVP of Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment, said. “And thanks to Story Editor Kevin Shinick and Supervising Director Philip Pignotti it’s just filled with heart and humor.”

Disney XD also webbed up a new poster, focusing on Peter’s double life, to go along with the footage.

Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, and Jeph Loeb executive produce the new series alongside co-executive producers Stan “The Man” Lee, Eric Radomski, Stephen Wacker, and Lane.

Watch the sneak peek above.