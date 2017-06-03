James Van Der Beek gets weird in new Room 104 trailer

James Van Der Beek is one of the many actors getting weird for the Duplass brothers. The first teaser for Mark and Jay Duplass’ new HBO show offers a chaotic glimpse into the mad, mad Room 104, an anthology series consisting of 12 half-hour episodes about the various characters that pass through a single American motel room.

The CSI: Cyber actor dons tuxedo attire as he dances around the titular Room 104 while the trailer takes us through the immense and unique cast of characters.

Familiar faces shown are Orlando Jones (currently seen on Starz’s American Gods), Transparent‘s Amy Landecker, Mae Whitman (Parenthood), Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Karan Soni (Deadpool, where he played the title character’s taxi driver, and Safety Not Guaranteed), Poorna Jagannathan (HBO’s The Night Of), Sarah Hay (Starz’s Flesh and Bone), and Jay Duplass.

The cast is rounded out by Hugo Armstrong, Davie-Blue, Melonie Diaz, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Ethan and Gavin Kent, Konstantin Lavysh, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Keta Meggett, Natalie Morgan, Ross Partridge, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, and Will Tranfo.

In addition to the cast, the anthology series features an impressive roster of directors, including Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (co-directors of Captain Marvel), Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart starring Rami Malek), Patrick Brice (the horror film Creep), Chad Hartigan (Morris from America), and Doug Emmett (cinematographer on The Edge of Seventeen).

Room 104 will premiere on Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Watch the trailer above.