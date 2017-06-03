Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

'Kevin Can Wait' shakeup: Erinn Hayes exits CBS sitcom

@LynetteRice

Posted on

Jeffrey Neira/CBS

Big change is coming to Kevin Can Wait on CBS.

EW has confirmed that Erinn Hayes, who has played Kevin James’ wife Donna since the comedy launched last September, is leaving the show. Word is the sitcom, which stars James as a retired police officer with three kids, has decided to go in a different creative direction, EW has learned. TVLine was first to report the news.

On Friday, the comedy made its first big change by announcing that Leah Remini — who has recurred on the comedy as a tough detective named Vanessa Cellucci  — will become a series regular in season 2. Remini played James’ wife in their long-running CBS comedy The King of QueensKevin Can Wait averaged more than 9 million viewers in its first season.