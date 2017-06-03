Bill Maher slammed for 'inexcusable' N-word comment on HBO show

WARNING: This story contains offensive language.

HBO denounced Bill Maher for his “completely inexcusable and tasteless” use of a racial slur on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, joining a chorus of celebrities and activists calling out the comic for saying the N-word.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” HBO said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Maher uttered the slur while joking with Ben Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, on Friday night.

Sasse appeared as a guest to promote his new book, The Vanishing American Adult, and noted how adults dressing up for Halloween is “frowned upon” more in his state than in other areas. When Maher said, “I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Sasse replied, “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-r.” While the interview was not posted to HBO’s official YouTube or social media channels, a clip of the controversial comment was captured by online users and went viral thanks to shares from activists like DeRay Mckesson, among others.

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Maher’s comment drew instant ire. Westworld star Jeffrey Wright wrote, “When even house n—–ship is appropriated, there’s pretty much nothing left. And, I mean, who really wants that s—?”

When even house niggership is appropriated, there's pretty much nothing left. And, I mean, who really wants that shit? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 3, 2017

Comedian Michael Ian Black also slammed Maher.

Today is the day Bill Maher became president. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 3, 2017

Chance The Rapper appealed directly to the network, writing, “Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Others on both sides of the political specturm also called for Maher’s firing.

. @billmaher is a racist and bigot. @HBO must fire him this is not acceptable https://t.co/nlmFcDoWAk — Ahmed Bedier (@bedier) June 3, 2017

Racist Bill Maher must be fired and @BenSasse must be held accountable for his endorsement of the n-word — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2017

the only shocking thing about Bill Maher saying the n word on air is that he hasn't done it before now — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) June 3, 2017

Maybe don't be the white guy that tries to explain why it was okay for Bill Maher to say the n-word. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) June 3, 2017

Me after watching that clip of Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/y099nvBsp0 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 3, 2017

Unacceptable. And the audience applauds!?! So hurtful. https://t.co/V5yAk9C9ON — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 3, 2017

Sasse did not speak out about the comment at the time of the interview, though he addressed the interview later on social media.

“Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. 2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough. 3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: ‘Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.'”

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

"…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

This post has been updated throughout.