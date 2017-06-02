The Last Tycoon trailer: Matt Bomer is Amazon's Hollywood golden boy

You know what they say: There’s no business like show business, which is why Amazon is going back to that classic age of Hollywood. The Last Tycoon, the first trailer for which dropped Friday, sees Matt Bomer in the hourlong series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last novel: a story about film mogul Monroe Stahr fighting for his place in the industry.

Bomer, as dashing and charming as ever, leads a cast that features Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dominique McElligott, Enzo Cilenti, Mark O’Brien, and Koen De Bouw, with a guest star roster that includes Jennifer Beals, Saul Rubinek, and Eion Bailey.

Monroe, grappling with his father figure/studio head boss Pat Brady (Grammer), is trying to make a biopic about his recently deceased wife, Minna, but fresh wounds don’t heal so quickly. The Last Tycoon trailer highlights his progression, as well as glimpses of the Hollywood underworld of the studio system and everyone trying to line their pockets.

“There is no other business,” Pat’s granddaughter Cecelia (Collins) says.

A pilot was produced for last year’s pilot season on Amazon where votes from subscribers determined which project would become full-fledged series. The Last Tycoon made the cut and will now premiere on Amazon Prime this July 28.

Watch the trailer above.