Raven's Home trailer introduces Raven and Chelsea's kids

Looks like fans will be the ones getting a glimpse of the future for a change! Disney Channel has released a trailer for Raven’s Home, the upcoming Disney Channel spin-off that will debut later this summer.

The show will catch up with Raven and her best friend Chelsea, both of whom are divorced and living together as they help each other raise their respective kids. And as the trailer above reveals, not only are Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol reprising their roles, but it appears age has not put a damper on either woman.

The series will focus on Raven’s son Booker (Isaac Brown, Black-ish) — one of the three kids in the household including his twin sister Nia (Navia Robinson, Being Mary Jane) and Chelsea’s son Levi (Jason Maybaum, Superstore) — as it turns out he’s inherited his mother’s knack for seeing the future. They’ll be joined by Nia’s friend, Tess (Sky Katz).

That’s So Raven originally aired from 2003 to 2007. A premiere date has not yet been announced for Raven’s Home.