Newscasters across the nation are shocked that, yes, it's June

While some people might be well prepared for the fact that the year is almost halfway over and we’re in June, others seem shocked and bewildered by the calendar this week — particularly those who broadcast the news on television.

Presenting a rather hilarious montage of incredulous newscasters reacting to the first day of June, Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday observed that for some reason, it caught everyone by surprise, even though “June is something that happens almost every year.”

Watch the fun clip above and let it sink in: It’s June, everybody! Happy summer!