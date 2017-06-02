Mean Tweets: Shaq, James Harden roasted in brutal NBA edition

Late night is game time. Jimmy Kimmel Live gave viewers a taste of its latest installment of Mean Tweets, pegged to the Game Night primetime specials, and now we have the full version that’s complete with brutal, hilarious, and blunt Twitter takedowns of your favorite NBA stars.

In addition to Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, and James Harden, the faces of the sports world who sat down for this latest social media roast were Zach LaVine, Mike Conley Jr., Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Jay Williams, Caron Butler, Doc Rivers, Walt Frazier, Michelle Beadle, Joel Embiid, and Karl Malone.

Well, not so much Malone. “No. F— Twitter. Karl Malone ain’t doing this sh–,” the retired ball player said before walking off screen.

Meanwhile, Johnson played up his mean tweet about how “any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to”; O’Neal had a good laugh when he read, “I don’t think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it”; and Harden went dead in the eyes after reading how he “always looks like he’s just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea.”

Butler, however, said his tweet was “truly harsh.” One Twitter user wrote, “If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you’ll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he’s holding up a photo of Caron Butler.”

Watch more mean tweet readings in the clip above.