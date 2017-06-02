Kellyanne Conway won't say whether Trump believes in global warming

Kellyanne Conway dodged three questions about whether President Donald Trump still thinks global warming is a hoax during her appearance on Friday’s Good Morning America.

“The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water,” Conway said when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if Trump believes global warming is a fake. “He’s received awards as a businessman in that regard. He made very clear yesterday what he doesn’t believe, which is that the U.S. government should stay in an agreement that gives us too much of the financial burden, too much risk to these industries, where the coal miners, people who work in cement and paper, people who he looked in the eye in place after place, in city after city…”

Asked again by Stephanopoulos if Trump believes global warming is a hoax, Conway repeated, “He believes clear air, clean water, a clean environment, and he believes that we have to negotiate better deals for this country, and there’s a balance between environmental protection and economic growth.”

Questioned a third time by Stephanopoulos about Trump’s climate change beliefs, Conway smiled and answered, “You’d have to ask him that and I hope you have your chance.”

Trump, who pulled the United States out of the historic Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday to the consternation of world leaders, the business community, and local and state politicians in America, has a long history of denying climate change via Twitter.

In November 2012, Trump infamously wrote, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

“We should be focused on magnificently clean and healthy air and not distracted by the expensive hoax that is global warming!” he wrote in December 2013. Later that month, Trump added, “We should be focusing on beautiful, clean air & not on wasteful & very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullsh–! China & others are hurting our air.”

We should be focused on magnificently clean and healthy air and not distracted by the expensive hoax that is global warming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2013

We should be focusing on beautiful, clean air & not on wasteful & very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit! China & others are hurting our air — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2013

In January 2014, Trump wrote, “Any and all weather events are used by the GLOBAL WARMING HOAXSTERS to justify higher taxes to save our planet! They don’t believe it $$$$!”

Any and all weather events are used by the GLOBAL WARMING HOAXSTERS to justify higher taxes to save our planet! They don't believe it $$$$! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2014

Trump’s most recent tweets about global warming came in October 2015. He mocked then-President Barack Obama for stating that climate change is “the most important thing” right now and joked that because of cold weather in New York, the city could use “global warming.”

President Obama was terrible on @60Minutes tonight. He said CLIMATE CHANGE is the most important thing, not all of the current disasters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2015

It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2015

In January 2016, Trump appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends and discussed his thoughts on climate change in greater detail. “Well, I think the climate change is just a very, very expensive form of tax,” Trump said at the time. “A lot of people are making a lot of money. I know much about climate change. I’ve received many environmental awards. And I often joke that this is done for the benefit of China. Obviously, I joke. But this is done for the benefit of China because China does not do anything to help climate change. They burn everything you could burn; they couldn’t care less. They have very — you know, their standards are nothing. But they — in the meantime, they can undercut us on price. So it’s very hard on our business. We want clean air, we want clean water, and I feel very strongly about that.

During the first presidential debate last year, Trump was called out by his opponent, Hillary Clinton, for claiming global warming “is a hoax, perpetrated by the Chinese.” Trump was defiant in response. “I do not say that,” he said.