Jimmy Kimmel skewers Trump for Paris Accord decision

Jimmy Kimmel joined former Vice President Al Gore, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend, and even the Weather Channel in denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America out of the Paris Accord. “I guess it’s not a surprise that he pulled out,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night. “The president has been very big on pulling out ever since he had Donald Jr.”

The late-night host skewered POTUS by inserting an extra dressed as the devil into footage of Trump making his announcement at the White House Rose Garden. “It made sense that he did it from a rose garden while we still have roses and gardens,” Kimmel mocked. “But the message he did deliver today was one of hope, as in, I hope this terrible prank America decided to play on itself is over soon.”

He added, “I really hope that when the ice caps melt, it ruins every rug at Mar-a-Lago. I know it’s harsh, but it’s just how I feel.”

Kimmel also noted the only two countries not on board the accord, which unifies nations in an effort to combat climate change, are Nicaragua and Syria. “And they’re doing great,” he joked. Companies like Wal-Mart and Exxon Mobil stood against Trump’s decision. “Apparently these big companies ran the numbers and it turns out if climate change destroys human life on earth, it could be bad for business,” Kimmel said.

Watch the clip above.