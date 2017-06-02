Days of Our Lives star will return after battling cancer

Kassie DePaiva, who plays Eve on Days of Our Lives, is expected to return to the NBC sudser after battling leukemia.

EW has confirmed that DePaiva’s episodes will begin airing in October. The news was first reported in Soap Opera Digest.

In August of last year, DePaiva wrote on her blog that she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia over the summer and had spent six of the previous nine weeks in the hospital. She said her prognosis was good.

“I consider this just a bump in the road,” she wrote. “The Days and One Life to Live family love runs deep. Although I’m unable to be camera ready now, my goal is to get back to stirring up trouble in Salem soon.”

DePaiva first joined DOOL in 2014. She previously played Blair Cramer on ABC’s One Life to Live. She got her start in the soaps on Guiding Light in 1986.