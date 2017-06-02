Chelsea Handler thinks she and Ivanka Trump have something in common — but it only makes her more disappointed with the first daughter.

On the latest episode of her Netflix talk show, Handler blasts Ivanka for failing to call out or influence President Trump’s handling of women’s issues.

“I have such a personal problem with it because my dad is an a–hole,” Handler says. “He’s like a Donald Trump but not successful, so it’s not everybody’s problem. … It was just our family’s problem. And he’s dishonest and he lies — you know, he’s a mess. And I would call him on it. My entire life I was like, ‘You can’t treat people like this. You do this, you can’t lie, you can’t cheat, you can’t steal. I don’t want to be anything like you.'”

Handler goes on to implore Ivanka to “tell that f—ing a–hole that this is an unacceptable way to treat women. … We’re moving backwards!”

Chelsea is joined in the episode by comedian Sarah Silverman and Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood. Richards says, “So far the White House has been a total zero on women and women’s health. I think Ivanka’s job now is that she’s in charge of all women’s issues, so this would be a time to kind of step up.”

Silverman adds, “I’m so dead inside when it comes to all of this. I feel so disheartened. I actually saw [Ivanka] follows me on Twitter, and I direct-messaged her and I was like, ‘This is your chance. You are writing your life story here.'”

Watch Silverman, Richards, and Handler in the clip above. New episodes of Chelsea hit Netflix on Fridays.