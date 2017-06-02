ABC and Freeform will air Ariana Grande’s return to the stage in Manchester, England, on Sunday, the networks announced on Friday.

The concert will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. A “one-hour highlight special” will later air on ABC following the NBA Finals. BBC, the host broadcaster, is producing TV coverage.

Nearly two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at the singer’s “Dangerous Woman Tour” concert in Manchester, Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas for her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” said Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks. “ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community’s message of love, hope, and resilience.”

Ahead of the concert on Sunday, Grande returned to the U.K. on Friday, touching down at the London Stansted Airport with her parents and boyfriend Mac Miller, PEOPLE reports.

The star-studded event will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground, minutes from the Manchester Arena, where the blast took place near the end of Grande’s concert on May 22.

Net ticket proceeds will benefit the Manchester City Council and British Red Cross’ joint “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Concertgoers at the May 22 event were offered free tickets to Sunday’s benefit, and additional tickets sold out within minutes on Thursday, according to organizers.

UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes! — One Love Manchester (@1lovemanchester) June 1, 2017

Grande announced the new concert on Tuesday, days after postponing her tour. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she wrote in an emotional letter she shared on Twitter. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

She continued: “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend some time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester.”