“The bottom line: Truth is a four-letter word,” teases guest-star Kristin Chenoweth in the just-released season 4 trailer for TV Land’s hit series Younger. And while it may not technically be a four-letter word, truth will clearly be a big theme — and stumbling block — in this new batch of episodes.

As you’ll recall, at the end of the season 3 finale, faux-millennial assistant Liza (Sutton Foster) finally revealed to her friend and colleague Kelsey (Hilary Duff) that she is, actually, a middle-aged mom. It was a juicy cliffhanger, to be sure, and one that will be addressed straightaway during the premiere. “We pick up pretty much exactly where we left off,” creator Darren Star recently told EW. “This is a real bombshell for Kelsey… and there’s understandably a real sense of betrayal on [her] part.”

From the looks of this trailer, Kelsey will find solace in a familiar (albeit maybe unexpected) source: Liza’s ex-boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella), who also knows the truth.

“I know everything,” she tells Josh, as the trailer then flashes to scenes of them hanging out and — intrigue! — dancing together. Whether this new closeness will result in a great friendship — or something more — is a plot point Star wouldn’t comment on, but one we’ll be closely monitoring (of course).

And what of Liza’s more age-appropriate love interest, boss Charles (Peter Hermann)? Well, it seems like he might be ready to move on too, as he tells Liza rather enigmatically, “This is history and I’m more interested in the future.” Could Liza end up with neither man?!

We’ll have to tune into TV Land on June 28 at 10 p.m. to unravel these mysteries (plus who Debi Mazar is kissing!), when Younger returns.