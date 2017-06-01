Watch Drag Race queens crack RuPaul up during shady puppet challenge

Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been noticeably light on mini challenges, but that all changes with this week’s episode, as the five remaining queens — Alexis Michelle, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor — go in on each other with the return of the fan favorite Puppet Bitchfest segment.

In EW’s exclusive preview of the sequence, frontrunner Sasha Velour is tasked with dolling up a plush figure in the likeness of Trinity Taylor, smearing a messy splash of lipstick across the puppet’s face and pasting two glistening pom-poms on its chest before taking a jab at the Orlando, Florida, native’s penchant for cosmetic procedures.

“I gotta say, I’ve learned a lot about drag since I’ve been here. It isn’t just about silicone. It’s also about Restylane, Botox, and this new thing called hot glue that I’m just filling myself up with,” Velour says.

Things take a raunchy turn, however, with a hilarious reference to last week’s dearly departed queen, Nina Bo’Nina Brown.

“Well, Trinity, you are often talking about sex!” Velour asks her hand-held companion, who responds: “Oh, girl. I like fisting, glory holes, horse play… that’s where you have sex with Nina Bo’Nina Brown; Couch play… that’s where you have sex with Nina Bo’Nina Brown’s padding; Jelly play… that’s where you have sex with me! Haaayyyyy!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode above.