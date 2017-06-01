Season 1 of The CW’s Archie comics-inspired thriller, Riverdale, might have ended with plenty of cliffhangers, but one thing’s for sure: There will be plenty more FP Jones to go around come season 2.

Skeet Ulrich, who portrays Jughead’s notoriously shady father, has been made a series regular for the upcoming season, EW has confirmed.

Camila Mendes, who brings Archie-alum Veronica Lodge to the small screen, recently told EW, “Going into season 2 we really know what people are interested in. Now that we’ve put it out there in the world, we can expand on it and go darker and deeper.”

No word yet if FP’s frenemy, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) will return; his life hung in the balance in one of those aforementioned cliffhangers from the season finale.

Season 1 of Riverdale is available for streaming on Netflix.