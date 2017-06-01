NBC passes on Busy Philipps and Casey Wilson's pilot despite fan campaign

Looks like we won’t get to meet the Sackett Sisters this fall after all. NBC has opted not to pick up the pilot starring Busy Philipps and Casey Wilson.

Philipps shared the news on Twitter on Thursday after an unsuccessful fan campaign asking NBC to pick up Sackett Sisters. During upfronts week earlier this month, the actress heard her pilot might not be picked up, and posted a video on Instagram calling for fans to tweet #MustSeeSackett in an effort to change the network’s mind.

But NBC ultimately passed on the show. “Guys. @nbc DID PASS on @caseyrosewilson & my pilot Sacket Sisters today,” Philipps wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “But I guess since CA will be in the ocean soon WHO CARES?

The show could still be picked up by one of the streaming giants — it’s happened before: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (also produced by Tina Fey) was originally set for its first season on NBC in spring 2015 but wound up sold to Netflix.

Regardless, Philipps can be proud of her fans. “For the first time ever fans have a real opportunity to get involved and make their voices heard in a real way,” Philipps told EW before NBC had officially passed.”I think it’s really powerful to say to people: If you want to see this, use your voice, make some noise and maybe we can get it on the air. It’s insanely silly but also making me feel good.”