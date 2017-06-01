Mean Tweets: Shaq, James Harden, DeAndre Jordan read insults

Jimmy Kimmel Live has courted a bunch of NBA stars for its annual Game Night primetime specials, and some of them have volunteered to read Mean Tweets, which is sort of but not really like dunking on yourself.

Check out a preview for the latest installment of Mean Tweets: NBA Edition, which airs Thursday night and features current players like James Harden and DeAndre Jordan as well as Hall of Famer Shaq subjecting themselves to the nasty things said about them on Twitter. Jordan is amused to learn that one fan has drawn a correlation between the position of his eyes on his head and his subpar free-throw shooting acumen, while Shaq, no stranger to Mean Tweets, recruits a little girl to recite the opinion of one fan who thinks that the Big Shamrock has gotten too big.

The special episodes will air every night of the NBA finals, which pits the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and after the game for West Coast audiences. Guests include Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Jamie Foxx, Tom Holland, Billy Crystal, and Snoop Dogg.