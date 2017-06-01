Jim Johnson, a candidate in the race for New Jersey governor, received a big celebrity endorsement from Lena Dunham on Thursday. The Girls creator got all snuggly with her pajamas and Care Bear Rico to record a video message in favor of Johnson.

“I developed a real fondness and affinity for New Jersey, and I think it’s important to support every state in America, but especially the ones that are your neighbors, and I think that there is nothing better we can do than to support Jim Johnson for governor,” says Dunham, who was recently forced to cancel her “LennyLetter: America IRL” tour after her battle with endometriosis took a difficult turn. “He has made his reputation on being a just man, is invested in the rights of every single American no matter their race, color, gender preference, religious identity. He’s not an ableist, he’s a person who desperately wants everyone in New Jersey to have what they deserve.”

Thanks @lenadunham (and Rico!) for the endorsement in your PJs and helping us get out the vote. RT if you're voting for Jim on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/3QYZjkEJ4K — Jim Johnson (@jimjohnsonnj) June 1, 2017

A native of Montclair, New Jersey, and former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Johnson comes into the race as a Democrat with several senior positions in former President Bill Clinton’s administration. While Dunham recognizes she was born and raised in New York, she says, “New Jersey has been an incredibly important part of my life — not just because my life partner [Bleachers lead singer Jack Antonoff] hails from Woodcliff Lake.”

Current New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who ran for president before throwing his support behind Donald Trump, will end his second term in 2018. Citizens will be able to vote in the primary on June 6.