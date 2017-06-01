The long-awaited mother-son reunion will finally come when Fear the Walking Dead season 3 returns this Sunday, but now they have a bigger problem. In EW’s exclusive clip from the premiere, Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (excFrank Dillane) arrive at a brand new location, Broke Jaw Ranch.

Nick, still jilted from the events of season 2, is wary of these strangers. But, as Madison says, “Right now we’re just two families with missing loved ones.”

When last we saw these folks, Nick and Luciana (Danay Garcia) were leading the colony in search of a new home when they were bombarded by an American militia group. Everyone — including Madison, Travis (Cliff Curtis), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — starts the new season as prisoners and soon splinter off again.

RELATED: EW’s 25 Best TV Shows in 25 Years

Broke Jaw Ranch is home to a survivalist group headed by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) and his two sons, Troy (Daniel Sharman) and Jake (Sam Underwood). “They prepared for the apocalypse,” showrunner Dave Erickson told EW. “They didn’t expect the rise of the dead, but they definitely anticipated the fall of democracy.”

Jeremiah was also the one we saw capturing Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) last season. “He’s the king of his domain, and his intention is to create a new nation in his own mold,” Erickson added.

Get an introduction to the ranch in the clip above before Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.