Ed Sheeran sings hits old and new on Carpool Karaoke

With James Corden heading home to London next week to host three episodes of The Late Late Show, it’s only natural he would call on one of his friends to help him drive to work. Instead of Adele or Katy Perry, Corden has recruited Ed Sheeran this time.

The “Shape of You” singer is the latest hitmaker to hop in a car with the late night host for Carpool Karaoke. And as you can see in the trailer above, he’ll bring a mix of old and new hits, including his latest chart-topping jam, “Castle On the Hill.”

But Sheeran’s not the only big name paying the show a visit. Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, and Jennifer Hudson will also be among Corden’s guests, while Harry Styles and Kings of Leon are slated to perform, the show announced Wednesday.

The U.K. episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden will air Tuesday, June 6 to Thursday, June 8 at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.