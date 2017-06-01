Dwayne Johnson wants to rule the world in Ballers' season 3 trailer

Ballers is back. With Steph Curry as a guest star. With fast cars. With faster planes. And with Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and Joe (Rob Corddry) hellbent on worldwide expansion.

The season 3 trailer of HBO’s pumped-up series about a former NFL player trying to manage athletes’ finances (and lives) has been unleashed, and opportunity is oozing everywhere beyond Miami. “You’ve blown up your entire client list chasing global domination,” Ricky (John David Washington) warns Spencer. That chase appears to include a football team in Las Vegas. Look out, Raiders?

Ballers returns July 23.