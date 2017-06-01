CBS has announced the fall 2017-18 premiere dates for its new and returning shows, kicking things off Sunday, Sept. 24, with the 50th season of 60 Minutes and the following night with the return of The Big Bang Theory and a preview of its spinoff Young Sheldon.

Along with Sheldon, which will pick up in its regular Thursday slot in November, CBS will debut five more new shows this fall: the comedies Me, Myself & I and 9JKL and the dramas SEAL Team, Wisdom of the Crowd, and S.W.A.T. Returning series include Bull, NCIS, Madam Secretary, Survivor, and Criminal Minds.

CBS will also host the Emmys on Sept. 17, with Stephen Colbert emceeing. See the network’s full fall calendar below.

**SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7:30-8:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (50th season premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (11th season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (special series debut)

9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (2nd season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Me, Myself & I (series debut)

10-11 p.m. Scorpion (4th season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8-9 p.m. NCIS (15th season premiere)

9-10 p.m. Bull (2nd season premiere)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (4th season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8-9 p.m. Survivor (35th season premiere)

9-10 p.m. SEAL Team (series debut)

10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds (13th season premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

7:30 p.m., ET Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

8:25 p.m., ET NFL Thursday Night Football (Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8-9 p.m. MacGyver (2nd season premiere)

9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-O (8th season premiere)

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (8th season premiere)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours (30th season premiere)

**SUNDAY, OCT. 1

8:30-9:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd (series debut)

9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (9th season premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL

9-9:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait

9:30-10 p.m. Me, Myself & I

10-11 p.m. Scorpion

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary (4th season premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 30

8-8:30 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (regular time period)

8:30-9 p.m. 9JKL

9-9:30 p.m. My, Myself & I (regular time period)

9:30-10 p.m. Superior Donuts (2nd season premiere)

10-11 p.m. Scorpion

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (regular time period)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (regular time period)

9-9:30 p.m. Mom (5th season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Life in Pieces (3rd season premiere)

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T. (series debut)

**Denotes football doubleheader