The Strucker family is running for their lives in a new TV spot for The Gifted.

Written and executive produced by Burn Notice‘s Matt Nix, Fox’s new X-Men adjacent drama follows Caitlin (Amy Acker) and Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer), a suburban couple whose life is changed forever after they discover their children, Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White), posses mutant powers. The new teaser focuses on the family’s fight for survival as they go on the run from a hostile government and its weird robot, mutant-hunting spiders.

“You find yourself in a different world, a world that fears and hates you, a world where you’re hunted, fighting to hide, to escape, and everything changes forever,” says the narrator in the intense clip above.

RELATED: Your Guide to All the Marvel TV Shows Headed Your Way

But all is not lost. Along the way, the Struckers seek refuge from an underground mutant network led by John Proudstar, a.k.a. Thunderbird (Blair Redford).

The Gifted will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox this fall.