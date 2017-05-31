Kevin Smith (Yoga Hosers) is giving fans the inside scoop on his approach to directing The Flash and Supergirl in a new bonus featurette that will accompany The Flash: The Complete Third Season and Supergirl: The Complete Second Season —and EW has your exclusive first look at it.

In the above snippet from the bonus content, the lifelong comic book fan, who has directed two episodes of The Flash and Supergirl, sits down with executive producer Andrew Kreisberg to discuss how Arrow differs from the other shows in the Berlantiverse, specifically when it comes to the visual effects budget.

“Arrow seems of a different feather than Supergirl and The Flash, not the least of which is like, they’ve got superpowers and this guy has just got a bow and arrow,” says Smith.

“The visual effects budget of Arrow is literally a tenth [of Supergirl and The Flash],” explains Kreisberg, adding that the arrows are created digitally. “It’s a lot of stunt-work. It’s all practical by design.”

Watch the entire clip above.

The “A Conversation with Andrew Kreisberg and Kevin Smith” featurette will be included with the purchase of a season pass for The Flash season 3 and Supergirl season 2 starting June 6.

Supergirl: The Complete Second Season and The Flash: The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray/DVD sets on Aug. 22 and Sept. 5, respectively.