Supergirl: Odette Annable cast as season 3 big bad Reign

Supergirl has found its season 3 big bad.

Odette Annable (Pure Genius) will be joining the CW series as a show regular in the role of Reign, EW has learned.

In the comics, Reign is the leader of the World Killers, who are genetically engineered Kryptonian weapons. Compared to some of the other foes Supergirl has faced on the show, Reign and her ilk are fairly new creations, having made their comic book debut during DC Comics’ New 52 initiative, which ended last year.

“Greg [Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Odette for years. We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign,” said executive producer Andrew Kreisberg in a statement.

Reign’s arrival was actually teased in the season 2 finale, which ended with a flashback to the day of Krypton’s destruction that revealed Kara (Melissa Benoist) and her cousin weren’t the only Kryptonians who escaped the planet. In the stinger, several hooded figures placed an infant in a pod that left the planet before it exploded.

“It should survive the journey. It will grow strong on Earth… and then it will reign,” said the infant’s guardian as the pod was launched into space.

Supergirl returns this fall on the CW.