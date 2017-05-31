Orphan Black creator promises lots of tears for series finale

For any successful show with a passionate audience, the pressure to come up with a satisfying finale is almost overwhelming. You can have season upon season of epic twists and turns, but if you do not “stick the landing,” fans will often feel cheated and won’t be shy about sharing their feelings.

But there really is no one-size-fits-all correct approach to a series finale. Some shows like to tie up all the loose ends, while others choose to leave things a bit more mysterious and open-ended. With that in mind, we asked Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson how they were approaching the clone drama’s final episode, and he hinted that we may want to start getting the Kleenex handy.

“When we speak for the finale, you’re going to be crying,” says Manson, who also discussed lots of others teases for the final season, including more flashbacks. “And that’s okay. We have just finished locking picture on the finale. I think it’s largely a story that [co-creator John Fawcett] and I had in our minds loosely from the very beginning. But to answer your question, I think we sort of asked ourselves: Who were they then and where are they now, and what does freedom look like to each of them?”

That will be the arc of the final season, which kicks off June 10 on BBC America. But will we get all those answers when all is said and done? “If we manage to find our way through this — through this massive mystery and this massive conspiracy to the end of it — we certainly wanted to answer all the questions of the mystery and wrap it up,” says Manson. “But then there’s this great open question about their hearts and their future and the strength of the bond of the sisterhood, everything they’ve gone through. So, I think we do want to kind of have a sense of the future of something moving forward when we get to the end of it. But again there’s a twist on that, and hopefully you’ll enjoy it through your tears.”

So are these tears of joy, tears of loss, or both he is talking about? And would they actually consider killing off one of the main clones? Only time will tell, but it sounds like you should start bracing yourself now.

